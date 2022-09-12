Black Twitter Reacts To The First Look At Halle Bailey In Disney’s Live Action Of The Little Mermaid

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The long-awaited trailer for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey was released over the weekend and Black Twitter was so excited to support their niece!

The short trailer shows Bailey as Ariel with her red locs singing part of the iconic song from the film, “Part of Your World.” Most fans reacted to how her singing sounding perfect as the new Black Disney princess.

Of course, Black Twitter got together in support of Bailey firing off many tweets in the excitement of the film. During Disney studio’s D23 fan expo, the announcement was made that the remake will premiere in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Check out the trailer and reactions below.

