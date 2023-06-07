Sure, the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is about a highly anticipated polo game, but we all know what the people came for… the fashion.
In 2008, prestigious champagne brand Veuve Clicquot teamed up with polo player Ignacio Figueras to launch the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic to inspire unique crowds to join in and enjoy the sport while sipping on good champagne. Since the launch of events, it has become the most stylish event, bringing many from across the globe to participate in the event held once a year at the Liberty State Park in NYC.
Black women show up to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic draped in the most stylish ensembles. The eye-popping colors, fascinators, makeup, and accessories are head-turning. From florals to prints, pink, yellow, and orange hues — the melanin overfloweth. Black women, we did that!
As an attendee, I wore a pink gold luck exaggerated sleeve dress by Arianne Elmy complete with a Boot Barn orange fur felt hat.
Veuve Cliquot’s signature orange is a summer essential for black and brown skin. The headgear fascinators, fedora hats, and fancy headbands were the noticeable accessory of choice. Check out what these stylistas wore:
Black Women Served Fashion At This Year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Black Women Serving Looks at Veueve Cliquot Polo Classic
Karenbritchick, among the attendees, wore a floral Zimmerman dress with stunning floral detail. In her Instagram, she details in the caption how she made the arrangements herself and finished with a mini Dior purse.
2. Black Women Serving Looks at Veueve Cliquot Polo Classic
Joy Sunday kept an adorable chic look with a Sandroparis two-piece knitted skirt set that she paired back with white Nikes.
3.
Afro child kept the color theme by wearing a gorgeous orange corset with a matching satin skirt tied at the waist giving the dress a lengthy split.
4.
Tiffany M. Battle wore a Marah Hoffman two-piece gingham set with an Esenshel hat—a perfect standout neutral approach to the theme.
5.
Brown Girl Chee took the quit game up a notch by wearing a lavender plaid pantsuit; the colors were as vibrant and played great against the orange around the field.
6.
Kambriana wore a mini fascinator that perfectly matched her mini Victorian-style dress.
7.
Notcarriebradshaw wore a two-piece yellow dress by Thekemistore. The puff sleeves and pockets in the skirt are one of many detailed on her Instagram.
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death