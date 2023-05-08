Before Bronny James even thinks about entering the 2024 NBA draft, he gets a chance to do something LeBron James didn’t, live a college life.
The elder James went straight to the league to play for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, but Bronny will be taking his talents to USC.
Bronny committed over the weekend with a simple IG post of him donning his Sierra Canyon uniform while standing in the USC Trojans locker room and another edited photo of himself rocking the red and gold colors.
“Fight On,” he captioned the photo, noting the southern California university’s fight song.
LeBron James had more than just a 127-97 Game 3 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors to celebrate because Bronny is the first person in the family to attend college.
Bronny James Commits To USC, Twitter Salutes While Ohio State Fans Are Salty was originally published on cassiuslife.com
