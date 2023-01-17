CASSIUS Gems: Meet Bikini Model Amber Jepson, Michael B. Jordan’s Alleged New Boo

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

And after the split of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan, the rumors began to swirl. Now we know that Harvey’s been linked to Damson Idris, and now it appears Jordan has moved on too, with British bikini model Amber Jepson.

According to The Sun, the 35-year-old actor is said to be dating the 26-year-old but has decided to keep the relationship private.

“Jordan has replied to some of her social media posts, and last week, Manchester-based Amber shared a screen grab of him liking an Insta story and said: ‘Wifed off now,’” writes The Sun.

“It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other,” a friend close to the couple said, while another mentioned, “They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space.”

Jordan dating a woman in the UK makes sense as he recently purchased a stake in the EPL soccer team AFC Bournemouth. Back in December, the team’s owner sold his entire stake to Black Knight Football Club, which is led by American investor Bill Foley, who added Jordan to the fold to help “in areas including global marketing and internationalization of the club.”

Little else is known about Amber Jepson, other than her amassing over 300,000 followers on Instagram and being represented by Boss Model Management, which has been working with UK talent since 1988.

But her modeling career has led to her posting a ton of thirst traps on Instagram, so get to know the model better below.

