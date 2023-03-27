The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

So, as expected, the ongoing feud between Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant just got even more heated after the former appeared on Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes.

During his interview, Chuck spoke about the Phoenix Suns star and his supposed inability to accept any criticism.

“He’s very sensitive,” Barkley said of Durant. “Great player. He’s part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and says, ‘Man, is that a fair criticism?’”

Durant is always known to be lurking on social media, and as soon as the clip made the rounds on Twitter, he quickly quote-tweeted the interview clip and commented, “This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it.”

This is only the latest chapter in the NBA players’ chippy relationship, as Barkley has previously called Durant a “bus rider” and not a “bus driver” after his Nets were swept in the first round of the 2022 playoffs by the Boston Celtics. He then offered up a new nickname for him, saying, “He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter.”

Durant wasn’t the only topic of his 60 Minutes interview; he spoke on another NBA great that isn’t a fan of his opinions; Michael Jordan.

The two were once friends, born just three days apart, but Barkley’s harsh take on the Charlotte Hornets, which Jordan owns, soured that relationship.

“And what I said, I think that he don’t have enough people around him that are gonna tell him, ‘No,’” Barkley said. “And he got really offended, and we haven’t spoken.”

Barkley asserts that as an analyst of TNT’s Inside The NBA, it’s his job “Because I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend.”

Charles Barkley Reignites Kevin Durant Beef, Calls Michael Jordan A “Jerk,” Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com