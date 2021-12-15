Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19 [Photos]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

As of Monday, the United States has lost 800,000 Americans from COVID-19 after almost two years in this global pandemic. On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156 confirmed deaths. This total is more than in any other country in the world (Brazil is second on the list with 616,000 deaths).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other bipartisan leaders attended this ceremony. The night before President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, a ceremony was held at the Lincoln Memorial to remember the 400,000 who had died of COVID-19. The death toll has doubled since then.

Take a look some of the images from the moment silence below…

