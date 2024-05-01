Fuel Your Spirit at Loud & Clear: A Live Storytelling Experience

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Are you ready to level up? It’s a brand new month, that means an opportunity to start fresh. Allow the power of storytelling and vulnerability shared amongst other like minded women to inspire you this weekend. Loud Women Lead have announced the return of the 2nd Annual Loud & Clear: A Live storytelling Experience happening May 4, 2024 at the prestigious Black Academy of Arts & Letters, hosted by our very own Jazze Radio Chica.

What Is Loud Women Lead?

Loud Women Lead is a global and professional education and networking community for women founded by 4X Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Tashara Parker.

Related:Here Are All Of The States That Have Successfully Passed The CROWN Act

This year’s Loud and Clear event event promises to be bigger and bolder, where captivating stories will be shared amongst engaged audiences.

What can I expect at Loud & Clear event?

A fierce group of women of color will be sharing their stories live, so get ready for your spirit to be moved during this event. Authenticity, mental health, creativity, and resilience are some of the topics these strong voices will discuss, and you’re sure to walk away inspired, connected, and noticed.

Enjoy the tales’ unfiltered honesty and vulnerability and be empowered to take action. Loud & Clear promotes an atmosphere of intimacy. Allowing the opportunity for you to connect with speakers and other attendees on a deeper level. You should be ready to experience a strong need to take action and a renewed sense of purpose when you leave.

The late Maya Angelou once said “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” This is why Tashara started Loud Women Lead and believes that it is necessary for women of color to be intentional about owning their voices and telling their stories. This, in her eyes, is how we create radical change in our communities.

Loud & Clear offers more than storytelling. This year’s event shines a spotlight on the “Women in Business” Vendor Market Extravaganza, kicking off at 4:00 pm. This vibrant market features a diverse range of talented women business owners.

The National Women’s Business Council says women-owned businesses add $1.8 trillion to America’s GDP every year, and that number grows (NWBC). By shopping at the market, you directly inject capital into these communities, supporting the mission of Loud Women Lead of fostering growth and job creation.

At the market you’ll discover one-of-a-kind products you won’t find anywhere else, while connecting with local entrepreneurs. You’ll not only find beautiful creations, but also the stories and passion behind them. Whether you’re seeking connection or supporting local businesses, Loud & Clear has something for everyone.

For ticket information please visit http://www.loudwomenlead.com/event

The post Fuel Your Spirit at Loud & Clear: A Live Storytelling Experience appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Fuel Your Spirit at Loud & Clear: A Live Storytelling Experience was originally published on thebeatdfw.com