Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album

Queen Bey just dove headfirst into the world of country music, and she’s brought along some of the genre’s biggest names along for the ride.
Check out COWBOY CARTER and its country music stellar lineup of collaborations:
1. SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON – Beyoncé, Willie Nelson –
2. SMOKE HOUR II – Beyoncé, Willie Nelson
3. DOLLY P – Beyoncé ft. Dolly Parton
4. JOLENE – Beyoncé
5. JUST FOR FUN – Beyoncé, Willie Jones
