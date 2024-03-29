The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Bey just dove headfirst into the world of country music, and she’s brought along some of the genre’s biggest names along for the ride.

Check out COWBOY CARTER and its country music stellar lineup of collaborations:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing!

Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album was originally published on hankfm.com