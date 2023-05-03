Twitter Reacts to Doja Cat Dressing Up Like a Cat at the Met Gala

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Well, maybe that depends on who you ask.

Doja, who’s never been one to shy away from toeing the line with her fashion choices, came to the ceremony dressed as a cat… and as you probably could imagine, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Before we get to the tweets it’s important to point out that Doja’s outfit was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s pet cat Choupette. Lagerfeld was an iconic fashion designer from Germany who passed in 2019. Last night’s Met Gala was in honor of the deceased fashion star.

Jared Leto, an actor and musician, also dressed up like a cat – though his outfit didn’t appear to require as much cosmetic makeup as Doja’s did.

So, did you see the outfit? Doja Cat’s makeup, eyes, nose, upper lip, and nails were all made up to appear like a… well, to appear like a cat.

Check out Doja Cat’s Met Gala pictures below, then keep scrolling to see some of our favorite comments from around everybody’s favorite social media!

