The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

His latest L comes amid the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight. If you’ve scrolled through social media at least once in the past few days, you’ve seen the powerful punch Joshua landed on Ngannou that ended in a knockout.

Drake consistently promotes his partnership with Stakes, so for the 10-round heavyweight boxing match, he decided to plop down $615,000 in hopes that Ngannou would win, captioning the post “betting on a scary man.” According to Instagram, Drake would have won nearly $2 million if Ngannou had been able to secure the win.

As far as the fight –which took place in Saudi Arabia on Friday night– it didn’t last very long with Ngannou when he was initially knocked down twice in the first round, thanks to two monstrous right-handed punches to the face. Then, in the second round, that deadly right hand made contact again, and Ngannou collapsed in the ring, ending the fight in a knockout.

The swift ending wasn’t a complete surprise, as Ngannou made his name as an MMA fighter. He had 14 fights, seven of which ended in a knockout in the first round.

But many people still felt comfortable putting money on the Cameroonian Frenchmen because, upon his jump from MMA to boxing, he took on Tyson Fury in a fight that was billed as the “Battle of the Baddest.” The October 2023 fight surprised people as Ngannou knocked down Fury in the third round, and despite Fury winning, it showed that the former MMA fighter could hold his own.

However, his skills were no match for Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion.

See the reactions to the fight below.

Drake Loses A Major Bag After Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com