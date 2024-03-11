Listen Live

Drake Loses A Major Bag After Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou, Social Media Reacts

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

BOX-KSA-HEAVY-JOSHUA-NGANNOU

Source: FAYEZ NURELDINE / Getty


The Drake curse continues, and this time, it comes with a major blow to the 6 God’s pockets.

His latest L comes amid the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight. If you’ve scrolled through social media at least once in the past few days, you’ve seen the powerful punch Joshua landed on Ngannou that ended in a knockout.

Drake consistently promotes his partnership with Stakes, so for the 10-round heavyweight boxing match, he decided to plop down $615,000 in hopes that Ngannou would win, captioning the post “betting on a scary man.” According to Instagram, Drake would have won nearly $2 million if Ngannou had been able to secure the win.

As far as the fight –which took place in Saudi Arabia on Friday night– it didn’t last very long with Ngannou when he was initially knocked down twice in the first round, thanks to two monstrous right-handed punches to the face. Then, in the second round, that deadly right hand made contact again, and Ngannou collapsed in the ring, ending the fight in a knockout.

The swift ending wasn’t a complete surprise, as Ngannou made his name as an MMA fighter. He had 14 fights, seven of which ended in a knockout in the first round.

But many people still felt comfortable putting money on the Cameroonian Frenchmen because, upon his jump from MMA to boxing, he took on Tyson Fury in a fight that was billed as the “Battle of the Baddest.” The October 2023 fight surprised people as Ngannou knocked down Fury in the third round, and despite Fury winning, it showed that the former MMA fighter could hold his own.

However, his skills were no match for Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion.

See the reactions to the fight below.

Drake Loses A Major Bag After Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou, Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

30 items
Entertainment

Bonafide Box Office Bangers: These Classic Movies Turn 25 This Year

7 items
Entertainment

Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend

Entertainment

SZA’s ‘Sesame Street’ Dreams Come True With Special Appearance

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Girls Trip with Lore'l Version 2
Contests

Win a Girls Trip with Lore’l on The Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close