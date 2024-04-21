Listen Live
Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With A.I. Tupac & Snoop Dogg Diss ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’

Published on April 21, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty


The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is heating up, and tonight we got perhaps the most creative contribution to the feud.

In a song titled Taylor Made Freestyle, featuring an A.I. version of Tupac and an A.I. version of Snoop Dogg, the two artificial West Coast veterans encourage Kendrick to respond to Drake’s retaliatory diss. Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department last night.

It’s been over a week since Drake dropped Push Ups, his official response to K. Dot’s initial Like That Drake diss, which featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s album We Don’t Trust You. After initially living on social media and YouTube, Drake’s Push Ups went to streaming services earlier today.

In the song, A.I. Tupac raps, “You asked for the smoke, now it seems you too busy for the smoke, I won’t lie, the people confused”. Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world, and now it seems to be taking over hip hop as well.

A.I. Snoop went on to say, “Nows the time to really make a power move, cause right now it’s looking like you writing out the gameplan on how to lose”.

What’s next in this beef!? Will Kendrick finally respond soon?

Keep scrolling to listen to the song and see reactions about the latest development in this rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar!

Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With A.I. Tupac & Snoop Dogg Diss ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

