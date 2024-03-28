Listen Live
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

Published on March 28, 2024

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

At the time of the collapse, eight members of a construction crew were repairing potholes on the bridge deck. Authorities said two of the workers were rescued while search and recovery efforts remain underway for the others.

RELATED: Recovery efforts underway after Key Bridge collapse

Here are photos of the aftermath of the loss of a Maryland landmark.

RELATED: Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

RELATED: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

The post Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship appeared first on 92 Q.

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7.

Source:Getty

8.

Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

Source:Getty

11.

Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13.

Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15.

Source:Getty

16.

Source:Getty

17.

Source:Getty

18.

Source:Getty

19.

Source:Getty

20.

Source:Getty

21.

Source:Getty

22.

Source:Getty

23.

Source:Getty

24.

Source:Getty

25.

Source:Getty

26.

Source:Getty
