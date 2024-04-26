EBONY Magazine Hosts An ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch In Honor Of Pam Grier – See Which Of Your Favorite Black Hollywood Starlets Attended

What happens when you invite a group of “IT GIRLS” together in one place? EBONY Magazine found out on Tuesday, April 23, when several of our favorite Black Hollywood starlets convened on the patio at the A.O.C. Wine Bar in Los Angeles.
Women we love came together for an “IT GIRL” brunch, a swanky celebration in partnership with Prime Video to honor Pam Grier and her role in “Them: The Scare.” The Prime Video series will return with another installment featuring Ms. Grier on April 25.
EBONY invites “IT GIRLS” to honor the OG “IT GIRL,” Pam Grier.
Event recap photos show that the brunch was an inspiring, uplifting, and fashionable affair with several girlies in the California hotspot to toast Ms. Grier, a cultural icon and the original “IT GIRL.” As you can imagine, beauty looks were on glam, attitudes oozed “I am that girl,” and outfits were 10s across the board.
Event attendees included various A-listers, from models and actresses to media influencers and fem-preneurs. Cameras spotted household names like Meagan Good, Jackie Aina, Toccara Jones, Cree Summer, Raven-Symoné, Karen Civil, Yaya Decosta, Danielle Jones, Paige Hurd, Angell Conwell, Jennifer Freeman, and more.
The stunning guest list enjoyed a vintage-style photo installation, champagne drinks, and red floral decorations. Social media captures from attendees, like Toccara Jones, show the fabulousness of the affair.
Don’t Pam Grier and Toccara Jones look related?
Rocking a blue and white pinstriped blouse and wide-leg jeans, the “America’s Next Top Model” star posed with Pam Grier and gave the girlies a casual slay. Ms. Grier wore printed bell-bottom pants, a black blouse, and a cowboy hat.
Meagan Good and Paige Hurd also dropped recap posts on Instagram following the brunch. Wearing ensembles from House of CB and Michael Costello, the beautiful besties looked gorgeous.
We love to see it when the girlies link up – and serve a look while doing it. Keep scrolling for our gallery of red carpet slays below.
1. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
Meagan Good is giving body-ody-ody in this fitted draped dress from Michael Costello. With its bra and waist details, ruching, and high split, Meagan’s fit is perfect for the sexy “IT GIRL.”
2. Angell ConwellSource:Getty
Angell Conwell’s style oozes spring with its vibrant colors and interesting patterns. The actress poses in a two-piece lavender sequin set with a patchwork-like design. Her hair slays in a buss-down middle part, which is a must-have style for every “IT GIRL.”
3. Danielle YoungSource:Getty
Danielle Young shines in a bold red color that is perfect for the “IT GIRL,” who uses color to stand out. Get into her three-piece set with wide-leg pants, a bow-detail bralette, and a flowy duster.
4. Jackie AinaSource:Getty
Jackie Aina is giving us natural goddess at the EBONY Magazine and Prime Video IT GIRL’ Brunch. We love her blonde curls, sophisticated white body-hugging dress, and light green purse. Her makeup look is for the “IT GIRLS” who love a good highlight palette, nude lips, and eyelashes.
5. Golden BrooksSource:Getty
Golden Brooks is pretty in pink at the EBONY Magazine and Prime Video ‘IT GIRL’ brunch. While we are swooning over her choice of Barbie pink for the event, it is her silver boots that elevate her look to “IT GIRL” status.
6. Gia PeppersSource:Getty
Gia Peppers mixes two fabrics we love with this denim and leather look. All smiles at the “IT GIRL” brunch, she wears a slightly oversized denim shirt and cigarette-style pants.
7. Kelsey AshleySource:Getty
Kelsey Ashley said the category is “Slay,” as she ATE UP the “IT GIRL” Brunch event. We are swooning over her mustard-yellow draped collar dress, leather gloves, and oversized lenses.
8. Deborah AyorindeSource:Getty
Deborah Ayorinde shows us the power of a monochromatic suit as she poses at the EBONY and Prime Video event. The “Them: The Scare” actress is a vision in this white suit with an oversized fit. Her garment’s ivory color makes her melanin pop. We see you, “IT GIRL!”
9. Bianca LawsonSource:Getty
Bianca Lawson exemplifies the sophisticated “IT GIRL” as she poses at the event. We are swooning over her satin floral dress with sheer, embellished sleeves and strappy shoes. Her bold red lip tops off her sleek look.
10. Paige HurdSource:Getty
Paige Hurd is our blonde bombshell “IT GIRL” with her bouncy curls. She complements her stand-out hair look with a poppin’ purple two-piece set from House of CB.
11. Yaya DaCostaSource:Getty
Yaya DaCosta’s look is anchored in her bright orange satin blazer. “IT GIRLS” know a well-tailored, bold blazer will always be a moment. Yaya pairs hers with a black mini-skirt and a Louis Vuitton purse.
12. Paula PattonSource:Getty
Paula Patton suited up for the “IT GIRL” event. The actress posed in a spring-appropriate light blue and white pattern suit with a white crop top. She kept her look casual with a sleek bun and white sneakers.
13. Cree SummerSource:Getty
Cree Summer’s bold floral look arrived at the event before she did and screamed, “IT, GIRL.” We swoon over her floral print, exaggerated bottom, and wide-brim hat, bringing the fashion moment together. g
14. Jennifer FreemanSource:Getty
Jennifer Freeman poses at the Prime Video and EBONY Magazine ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch. Her aqua suit set and matching eye shadow are everything! Pro Tip: Matching your eye shadow or lipstick shade with the color of your fit will make you stand out and embody “IT GIRL” style.
-
