Every NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champion Since 2000

Published on April 3, 2024

Colorado v Marquette

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty


As we await someone to be crowned the 2024 National Champion of NCAA Men’s Basketball, now is a perfect time to bone up on every Division I champion going back to 2000!

The post Every NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champion Since 2000 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. 2000 – Michigan State

2000 - Michigan State Source:Getty

Defeated: Florida 89-76 

Location: Indianapolis, IN

2. 2001 – Duke

2001 - Duke Source:Getty

Defeated: Arizona 82-72

Location: Minneapolis, MN

3. 2002 – Maryland

2002 - Maryland Source:Getty

Defeated: Indiana 64-52

Location: Atlanta, GA

4. 2003 – Syracuse

2003 - Syracuse Source:Getty

Defeated: Kansas 81-78

Location: New Orleans, LA

5. 2004 – Connectciut

2004 - Connectciut Source:Getty

Defeated: Georgia Tech 82-73 

Location: San Antonio, TX

6. 2005 – North Carolina

2005 - North Carolina Source:Getty

Defeated: Illinois 75-70 

Location: St. Louis, MO

7. 2006 – Florida

2006 - Florida Source:Getty

Defeated UCLA 73-57 

Location: Indianapolis, IN

8. 2007 – Florida

2007 - Florida Source:Getty

Defeated: Ohio State 84-75

Location: Atlanta, GA

9. 2008 – Kansas

2008 - Kansas Source:Getty

Defeated: Memphis 75-68 (OT)

Location: San Antonio, TX

10. 2009 – North Carolina

2009 - North Carolina Source:Getty

Defeated: Michigan St. 89-72 

Location: Detroit, MI

11. 2010 – Duke

2010 - Duke Source:Getty

Defeated: Butler 61-59

Location: Indianapolis, IN

12. 2011 – Connecticut

2011 - Connecticut Source:Getty

Defeated: Butler 53-41

Location: Houston, TX

13. 2012 – Kentucky

2012 - Kentucky Source:Getty

Defeated: Kansas 67-59

Location: New Orleans, LA

14. 2013 – Louisville

2013 - Louisville Source:Getty

Defeated: Michigan 82-76 

Location: Atlanta, GA

15. 2014 – Connecticut

2014 - Connecticut Source:Getty

Defeated: Kentucky 60-54

Location: Arlington, TX

16. 2015 – Duke

2015 - Duke Source:Getty

Defeated: Wisconsin 68-63

Location: Indianapolis, IN

17. 2016 – Villanova

2016 - Villanova Source:Getty

Defeated: North Carolina 77-74

Location: Houston, TX

18. 2017 – North Carolina

2017 - North Carolina Source:Getty

Defeated: Gonzaga 71-65

Location: Glendale, AZ

19. 2018 – Villanova

2018 - Villanova Source:Getty

Defeated: Michigan 79-62

Location: San Antonio, TX

20. 2019 – Virginia

2019 - Virginia Source:Getty

Defeated: Texas Tech 85-77 (OT)

Location: Minneapolis, MN 

21. 2021 – Baylor

2021 - Baylor Source:Getty

Defeated: Gonzaga 86-70

Location: Indianapolis, IN

22. 2022 – Kansas

2022 - Kansas Source:Getty

Defeated: North Carolina 72-69

Location: New Orleans, LA

23. 2023 – Connecticut

2023 - Connecticut Source:Getty

Defeated: San Diego State 76-59

Location: Houston, TX

