Ezekiel Elliott Signs One-Year Deal With New England Patriots, Social Media Ecstatic

who fell from grace after signing a huge deal in 2019, was sitting home waiting for a call after the Cowboys released him in March.

That call came from the Patriots, who signed the 28-year-old running back who spent all of his seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Feed Zeke in Foxboro,” his Instagram caption read, as he posted a cartoon rendition of himself in a Patriots uniform. He’ll be wearing the number 15 for the Pats.

He also tweeted, ‘One Five, all the way live,’ as news of his signing broke.

Elliott already had time to do a jersey swap with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, so it seems he understands the need to quickly align with one rabid fanbase after leaving another.

The unlikely duo captioned the snap with “St. Louis vs. Everybody,” referencing their mutual hometown.

Elliott, once a star for Ohio State, will join former Oklahoma Sooner Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield, potentially a blockbuster one if production meets potential and they stay uninjured. Stevenson apparently approved the signing, tweeting the symbol for ‘demon time’ as news of it reached him.

Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90M deal in 2019, will keep a good percentage of it as $50M was guaranteed. He’s expected to make up to $6M on his current deal with the Patriots, which may keep him in hair products, but is certainly indicative of how far his star, pardon the pun, has fallen.

A two-time league leader in rushing, Elliott’s production fell off after he signed the big deal. It’s the conundrum of paying running backs well, only to see their numbers diminish with more touches, which means more chance of injury.

Still, most of Boston sports media applauded the move, citing Elliott’s ability to protect the ball (he’s only fumbled once in 503 carries in the last two seasons). They also say he is a short-yardage weapon as well as a reliable, experienced backup to Stevenson.

See how social media's reacting to the singing below:

