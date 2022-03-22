The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

is forever missed and today we celebrate his birthday! The ATL legend was taken from us too soon.

Saying Shawty left a stamp on hip-hop is an understatement. Hitting the streets with anthems like ‘Dey Know‘, ‘Laffy Taffy‘, ‘Foolish‘ & many more.

Let’s go down memory lane with some photos of our favorite Aries. Forever Shawty Lo!

Happy Heavenly Birthday: Shawty Lo Would Have Turned 46 Today was originally published on hotspotatl.com