HHW Gaming: Gamers Are Worried About ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ After Watching Gameplay Trailer

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rocksteady Games has yet to miss thanks to its exceptional Batman video games, but will that streak end with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League? After finally seeing some gameplay, many gamers are deeply worried.

Thursday, Sony closed out its most recent State of Play presentation with a new gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which FINALLY gave us an idea of what the hell the game would play like and a 15-minute developer deep dive on the game.

As the headliner of the State of Play showcase, we got to see the game in action that will see players take control of one of four members of Amanda Waller’s suckers, aka the Suicide Squad, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang.

The villains turned reluctant heroes are tasked with taking out the Justice League, including the alpha target, aka Superman, who has been possessed by Brainiac, who is currently invading Metropolis with his robotic minions.

In the extended gameplay trailer, we see the Suicide Squad take on The Flash, no, not Ezra Miller, while other members of the Justice League, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Batman, appear.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Takes Place In The Arkhamverse

The extended gameplay feature confirms Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League takes place in Rocksteady Game’s “Arkhamverse,” roughly five years after the events of Arkham Knight.

The trailer also gave us a look at new gameplay systems players can experience playing alone or with friends. Each character is surprisingly very mobile and can fly, grapple and dash across Metropolis while they take out enemies in various ways.

Unlike previous Rocksteady Games titles, combat will be primarily gun based, but you can get in close to pummel foes.

Also confirmed is the game’s RPG-like gear system and the unfortunate fact it will be a live service title that requires an online connection to play.

You will obtain different loot and armor for the character you’re playing with as you play. Developers also confirmed the existence of a battle pass that will focus on cosmetics and unlock classic variants of the characters and other costumes that reference the other heroes.

Gamers Are Calling Out The Jig Early?

While the deep dive for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was a long time coming, it really didn’t move the needle for gamers who have been skeptical about the game.

It has put even more fear in their hearts that this game will suffer the same fate as Marvel’s Avengers and Gotham Knights.

We here at Hip-Hop Wired will reserve judgment and render our opinion on the game once we can play the title.

You can peep more reactions about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Rocksteady Games

The post HHW Gaming: Gamers Are Worried About ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ After Watching Gameplay Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

HHW Gaming: Gamers Are Worried About ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ After Watching Gameplay Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com