HHW Gaming: Is It CAP? Gamers Were Very Disappointed With The PlayStation Showcase

The PlayStation Showcase came, we saw, but did it conquer? That’s the debate going on right now.

We are now at a time where these State of Plays and Showcases are graded and scrutinized, like your high school term paper, and yes, it’s annoying, but this is where video games are now, and understandably so.

Since last week, the gaming world’s hype levels have been off the charts after Sony confirmed it was holding a PlayStation Showcase.

This is, of course, a massive deal because Sony has not held a PlayStation Showcase since 2021, and at that one, blessed us with God of War: Ragnarok gameplay plus big reveals like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, plus Gran Turismo 7’s release date and other significant info, so, understandably, PlayStation fans expected a lot from this latest PS Showcase.

Which brings us to now. PlayStation showed up with 30+ games, including big reveals for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and damn near 15 minutes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay.

That sounds like an impressive lineup of video games, especially Spider-Man 2, right?

It wasn’t enough for the PlayStation massive, who walked away feeling letdown, mainly because many of their predictions didn’t come to fruition, but that’s another story.

Does Sony Need A Second Showcase?

Some people, like Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, were not totally let down but feel PlayStation needs another showcase this year.

“First off, I’ll be honest, I wasn’t as disappointed as the majority of people expressed themselves to be on yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase. Personally, I thought it was just mediocre, not brilliant, but not terrible, and maybe somewhere in the 6 out of 10 region. Still, despite my feelings toward the showcase on an individual basis – It was definitely a bad showing in the grand scheme of things, Henderson wrote.

That’s a fair point because we didn’t see anything from Death Stranding 2, Wolverine, Rise of The Ronin, The Last of Us Factions, or the Horizon multiplayer game that leaked.

To be fair, there are plenty of other opportunities to get updates on those titles. Summer Game Fest is right around the corner, Last of Us Day, and the year is not yet, so Sony can hold another showcase (we doubt it) and plenty of State of Play events.

Sony Deserves Some Grace

Honestly, Sony deserves plenty of grace. This company gave us God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, including the Burning Shores DLC, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

If anyone can hold a “mid” showcase, it’s Sony because they have been giving us bangers while the other company is struggling to get their first-party offerings out.

So this idea that the PlayStation Showcase sucked or was mid is pure CAP, but that’s our opinion.

We hope you all keep the same energy regarding the Xbox Showcase if they fail to clear the low bar set for them after the Red Fall disaster.

For more reactions to the PlayStation Showcase, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 / PlayStation Showcase

