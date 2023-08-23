HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat 1,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage,’ ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ & Other Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live Announcments

It’s time to head across the globe to Cologne, Germany, for the biggest in-person gaming convention in the world, Gamescom. To kick things off, Opening Night Live came through with a bunch of trailers and announcements for many games coming to a PC or console near you.
Geoff Keighly held down hosting duties for the roughly 2-hour event chocked full of trailers. The presentation went down during the work day, but if you missed it, don’t worry, we got you.
Starfield
With Starfield weeks away, it makes perfect sense to begin Opening Night Live with the highly anticipated game. The game’s composer delivered a rousing performance of the Starfield theme alongside a new live-action trailer. After it was done, Bethesda’s chief, Todd Howard, hit the stage to talk about the massive game he describes as a “dream game” for his video game studio.
Starfield arrives on Xbox Series S | X and PC on September 6, 2023.
Mortal Kombat 1
Inject Mortal Kombat 1 into our veins immediately. Fresh off the open beta weekend, Ed Boon popped up in Germany to bring us more announcements for his upcoming fighting game.
In the new trailer, we meet General Shao in Fire God Lui Kang’s world. He ain’t running sh*t yet. Instead, he is the Supreme Ruler of Outworld’s army and has proven his loyalty to his realm through his countless victories. The trailer also shows off his gameplay style, which still has him as vicious as ever and inflicting nothing but pure pain on his opponents.
We also get our first look at Outworld’s empress Sindel, who is still equipped with her lovely but dangerous hair and deadly scream; she will stop at nothing to protect her family and empire.
The new trailer also gives a glimpse of the gameplay of Earth Realm’s new champion, Raiden, and peeks at Kameo Fighters Motaro and Shujinko. The Rulers of Outworld trailer arrives after the last teaser that gave us our first look at fan-favorite Reptile.
Mortal Kombat 1 punches its way onto PCs and consoles Sept.19.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Yup, we’re getting another Assassin’s Creed game with Mirage, but this one is smaller in scope and will restore the feeling fans of the franchise initially fell in love with before Assassin’s Creed games like Valhalla became “bloated.”
During Opening Night Live, we got a new trailer from the game that gives us an immersive look at its locale, 9th-century Baghdad, and features a full Arabic voiceover.
The synopsis for the game reads:
In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives on October 5.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Last week we learned that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be a game full of plenty of firsts for the popular first-person shooter thanks to some new features and other additions.
Well, during Opening Night Live, we got a new trailer of some gameplay, but we did not get a glimpse of how the new Open Combat Missions will work, but we did get to see some good old-fashioned Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign action.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a full-priced, premium COD experience and will cost $70 when it drops on November 10.
To watch the rest of the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live announcements, hit the gallery below.
—
Photos: NetherRealm Studios / Mortal Kombat 1
HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat 1,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage,’ ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ & Other Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live Announcments was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Ara: History Untold Gameplay Trailer
Ara: History Untold delivers an evolution in turn-based historical grand strategy. Your choices will define the world you create, your experience, and your legacy.
2. Alan Wake 2 | The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
When you’re trapped in a horror story, how do you prevent yourself from becoming the next victim? Watch the brand new gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2!
3. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Launch Trailer
Where there’s Coral… there’s conflict.
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON launches on August 25, 2023.
4. Pre-order Trailer | Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
The Nighthaunt are coming to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin! Get ready to unleash the forces of Nagash.
5. Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – Official Console Launch Trailer
For years you’ve battled armies and made history your story. Now it’s time to make history once more with a new breakthrough in strategy gaming – introducing Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition now available on Xbox consoles.
6. Post Trauma – Gamescom 2023 Trailer
Post Trauma is a horror game inspired by genre-defining classics of the past decades. Play as Roman, a middle-aged train conductor trapped in a terrifying, twisted reality. Explore the unknown, unravel mysteries, and try to survive the unspeakable horrors that lurk in these threatening surroundings.
Wishlist the game on Steam and follow us for the latest news and updates around Post Trauma.
7. Alan Wake 2 | The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
Trapped in the Dark Place, Alan must fight for his own sanity and survival.
Epic Games Store: https://epic.gm/alan-wake-2-egs
PlayStation 5: https://epic.gm/alan-wake-2-ps
Xbox: https://epic.gm/alan-wake-2-xbox
Watch the new gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2 and get a look at the Dark Place, along with seeing more of what Alan is facing in the upcoming game. Developed by Remedy Entertainment & Published by Epic Games Inc.
8. Black Myth: Wukong – Official Trailer | Gamescom 2023
Black Myth: Wukong, developed by Game Science Studio and is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore, and the game will be available in 2024.
9. The Crew Motorfest: Launch Gameplay Trailer | Opening Night Live
Pre-order available now: https://ubi.li/2i0dp
Play 3 days early with the Gold or Ultimate Edition or by subscribing to Ubisoft+.
The Crew Motorfest releases on September 14, 2023. Discover a new gameplay glimpse of The Crew Motorfest with your favorite cars in action. The franchise reveals more about its line-up and new images of the different environments. Take a look at the Endorsers’ Playlists with Donut Media, Super Car Blondie, and Liberty Walk, immersing you in their universes and their favorite cars.
Don’t miss your chance to try the game for free during the Free Trial! From September 14 to 17, play The Crew Motorfest for free for 5 hours and carry over your progression if you decide to buy the full game.
10. Crimson Desert – Official Gameplay Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2023
Step back into the breathtaking world of Crimson Desert and join the lone mercenary as he navigates both the stunning beauty and cutthroat dangers of Pywel in the latest gameplay trailer, which premiered at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.
Welcome to a war-torn realm of medieval fantasy where history will be written in blood. (This gameplay trailer contains actual in-game footage. As a work-in-progress, the content is subject to change.)
About Crimson Desert
Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game which will make a global release on both console and PC. An epic of survival with a focus on immersive storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance.
11. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — New Ways to Play
Take a closer look at the new features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 together with the Phantom Liberty expansion!
Some of these features will be also added to the base game — as part of Update 2.0, which will be available on the current-gen consoles and PC! Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty arrives on September 26th on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Pre-order now: https://www.cyberpunk.net/buy #PhantomLiberty is an upcoming spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?
Learn more: https://www.cyberpunk.net/phantom-lib…
12. Dustborn | Reveal Trailer
Coming early 2024 on PC and consoles! Learn more: https://www.quanticdream.com/en/dustborn
Ragtag crew? Check. Musical gear? Check. Tour bus and robot driver? Check. Stolen package? Check! Embark on a perilous road trip across a Divided States of America. Use the power of words to shape relationships with your crew, get out of trouble, and reach your final destination.
13. Diablo IV | Season of Blood | Announce Trailer
Season of Blood is coming to #DiabloIV.
☠️ 5 new and returning endgame bosses
⚔️ Updates to renown rewards
💎 Updates to gem & stash storage
🔥 Updates to resistance & status effects
Accompany Erys (voiced by actress and producer, Gemma Chan) as she leads the effort against a deadly new evil threatening Sanctuary.
Join the hunt, October 17th 🩸
Details here: https://blizz.ly/44lrfsS
14. Sonic Superstars – Multiplayer Trailer
Sonic Superstars is arriving October 17th!
Grab your player 2 (…and 3 and 4) and get ready to play Sonic Superstars in an all-new way!
Enjoy local co-op with up to 4 players, or take your gaming online in the free-for-all Battle Mode!
Pre-order Sonic Superstars now for an exclusive LEGO Eggman character skin: https://www.sonicsuperstars.com
15. Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Teaser
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update arrives on September 28th! Experience a brand new story and play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy in this climactic free update coming to Sonic Frontiers!
16. PAYDAY 3: Gamescom Trailer
Take a first look at the Port Jersey heist of PAYDAY 3. One of the many new missions you’ll take on in the next installment of the PAYDAY series.
Hundreds of millions of goods are shipped throughout the US every day. Port Jersey, being a nave of shipping for a lot of the east coast, has some particularly valuable goods going through it if you know where to look.
Our new contact Mac, has put us on the trail of some highly valuable quantum processors being sent through the Roger Wilson Shipping Company. Get in, keep the processors cool, and get out.
17. Lords of the Fallen – Gameplay Presentation
A vast world awaits in all-new, dark fantasy action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God.
18. TEKKEN 8 – RELEASE DATE AND EXCLUSIVE CONTENT REVEAL TRAILER
Get ready, warriors.
The next King of Iron Fist tournament will start on January 26, 2024, 👊 And there’s so much more to catch in the #TEKKEN8 Gamescom trailer 🥊
19. Fort Solis – Official Launch Trailer | Gamescom 2023
Fort Solis a riveting story-driven thriller on the Red Planet available now on PS5
20. The First Descendant│Official Trailer Reveal (4K)│Gamescom ONL 2023
Ready to dive deep into The First Descendant’s universe?
Get a glimpse of what is in store for you during the upcoming Crossplay Open Beta starting September 19.
Register Now: http://tfd.nexon.com/crossplay-beta
The First Descendant is a next-generation third-person co-op action RPG shooter (looter shooter) featuring high-quality graphics developed using Unreal Engine 5. It presents fun strategic boss fights through 4-player co-op, various unique characters, exciting gunplay, and looting.
-
