HHW Gaming: These Superheroes Need To Be Suiting Up In Their Own Video Games

Superheroes and video games are two things that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Even though that is the case, there are not many home runs in terms of good video games involving our favorite comic book heroes, and there are still many supes who have not gotten their time to shine in the virtual world.

Don’t get it twisted; the superhero genre in the gaming space has its bangers. The Batman Arkham series, Insomniacs Spider-Man games, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and NetherRealm’s Injustice fighting game franchise, as well as some titles from 16-bit past like X-Men 2: Clone Wars.

But with the wins, there are plenty of Ls as well. We have all booted up our consoles, hoping games like Marvel’s Avengers, that dreaded Superman 64 game, and other meh titles like the recently released Gotham Knights slapped, but instead they turned out to be colossal let downs.

There is hope on the horizon with Insomiac hard at work on not one, but two games Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Wolverine, EA’s untitled Captain America & Black Panther game and Iron Man game and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League just to name a few.

Still there are a few costume crusaders out there we think deserve some proper video game treatment or redo worthy of the praise that games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Batman: Arkham City, and other titles received.

With studios like Insomniac, Rocksteady, NetherRealm, Eidos-Montreal and even EA out there doing the Lord’s work, we think its time these superheroes are worthy of their own video games.

Hit the gallery below to see who we believe is worthy like Thor at having the honor of having a standalone video game.

