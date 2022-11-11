Superheroes and video games are two things that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Even though that is the case, there are not many home runs in terms of good video games involving our favorite comic book heroes, and there are still many supes who have not gotten their time to shine in the virtual world.
Don’t get it twisted; the superhero genre in the gaming space has its bangers. The Batman Arkham series, Insomniacs Spider-Man games, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and NetherRealm’s Injustice fighting game franchise, as well as some titles from 16-bit past like X-Men 2: Clone Wars.
But with the wins, there are plenty of Ls as well. We have all booted up our consoles, hoping games like Marvel’s Avengers, that dreaded Superman 64 game, and other meh titles like the recently released Gotham Knights slapped, but instead they turned out to be colossal let downs.
There is hope on the horizon with Insomiac hard at work on not one, but two games Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Wolverine, EA’s untitled Captain America & Black Panther game and Iron Man game and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League just to name a few.
Still there are a few costume crusaders out there we think deserve some proper video game treatment or redo worthy of the praise that games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Batman: Arkham City, and other titles received.
With studios like Insomniac, Rocksteady, NetherRealm, Eidos-Montreal and even EA out there doing the Lord’s work, we think its time these superheroes are worthy of their own video games.
Hit the gallery below to see who we believe is worthy like Thor at having the honor of having a standalone video game.
—
Photo: Square Enix / Marvel’s Avengers
The post HHW Gaming: These Superheroes Need To Be Suiting Up In Their Own Video Games appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HHW Gaming: These Superheroes Need To Be Suiting Up In Their Own Video Games was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Black PantherSource:Mavel's Avengers Black Panther: War For Wakanda Expansion
Yes, we know there is a rumored standalone Black Panther game on the way, but we will continue to hold our breath until we see something from it. We have gotten small sample sizes of what it would like to serve justice with Wakanda’s protector, but it’s time we get a whole serving.
2. The X-MenSource:@PhotosByBeanz
When was the last time we had a dope video game featuring the X-Men? 1995! Many of you probably were not even born, but X-Men 2: Clone Wars is still considered the definitive X-Men video game experience.
So, we’re long overdue after seeing what Eidos-Montreal delivered with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
The team at DOTEMU, who delivered one of the best games of the year in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, could provide a beat ’em up game improving on the classic arcade game from the 80s.
3. SpawnSource:Getty
There have been numerous attempts at a Spawn video game over the years, none being good or worth playing.
With the rumblings of Jamie Foxx taking on the anti-hero role in a new film, there should be a new game to accompany it. Spawn’s creator, Todd McFarlane, has expressed great interest in bringing his character back into the virtual space again, and we would love to see it.
4. Black AdamSource:Warner Bros.
He’s already changed the hierarchy of the DCEU, and we think Dwayne Johnson’s version of the man in black, Black Adam, should have a chance to do the same in video games.
5. DeadpoolSource:20th Century Fox
No one has been more committed to a comic book character role than Ryan Reynold is to playing Deadpool in his films.
We already have two successful and, most importantly, good Deadpool films, but the same can’t be said for video games featuring the merc with the mouth.
Hopefully, with the arrival of Deadpool 3, which we now know will see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine, maybe, just maybe, some video game studio will put in the maximum effort and give us the Deadpool game we all deserve.
6. The Justice LeagueSource:WENN
This is a no-brainer. A video game starring The Justice League needs to happen. Why it hasn’t already is just a crime.
We think Rocksteady Studios could make this happen.
7. Blue BeetleSource:Getty
We can’t think of a better character suited for their video game adventure than the Blue Beetle.
With his standalone film in the works, it would make perfect sense for the game to come into existence.
8. A Marvel-Themed Fighting GameSource:Disney
NetherRealm Studios already has DC’s characters knocking the snot out of each other in Injustice, so it’s time we get a game that just features our favorite Marvel heroes and villains going at it.
It’s been a while since games like X-Men: Children of The Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2, so we’re just saying we are due for a new fighting game.
Looking at you, Capcom and NetherRealm, anyone one of those studios can make this happen for us.
9. SupermanSource:Getty
Superman is another hero with some video games, all forgettable. Injustice is the best video game adaptation of the Son of Krypton in video game form, but he has yet to be given his own game.
We know he’s complicated due to his powers, but we are sure they will eventually figure something out, so we can finally fly through the skies of Metropolis.
10. Doctor StrangeSource:Getty
Who wouldn’t want to cast spells as the Sorceror Supreme Doctor Strange? Hopefully, this is one of those games Marvel is teaming up with EA to make.
11. BladeSource:Getty
Why Blade hasn’t had his own video game already is beyond us. With three successful films and a reboot in the works, the time is now to make a video featuring The Daywalker, allowing us to issue fades to the undead.