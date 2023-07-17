HHW Gaming: Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson First Member of ‘Madden NFL 24’s 99 Rating Club

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost Madden season, so you know what that means. It’s time to see the ratings of your favorite NFL players in the game and who will find themselves in the prestigious Madden 99 Club. We know one of those players, and it’s none other than Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Monday, EA kicked off its new tradition of dropping ratings by sharing that Jefferson has earned the honor of landing in the Madden 99 club when Madden NFL 24 drops this year. That means Jefferson has a 99 overall rating in the game, the highest rating any player’s virtual counterpart can receive.

Jefferson’s 99 rating already puts him in a class by himself regarding Vikings’ wideouts because he is the only one ever to receive such an honor. Believe it or not, Randy Moss, who many crowned one of the best “cyber athletes” ever, got a 98 overall rating when he was actively “Mossing” defensive backs and safeties in the league.

Along with the announcement of Jefferson making it into the Madden 99 Club, EA also dropped the ratings for the game’s top 10 wide receivers and safeties.

Wide Receivers Safeties

Justin Jefferson 99 1. Derwin James 95 Tyreek Hill 98 2. Minkah Fitzpatrick 93 Davante Adams 97 3. Justin Simmons 92 Stefon Diggs 96 4. Kevin Byard 92 Cooper Kupp 96 5. Jessie Bates III 91 Ja’Marr Chase 94 6. Tyrann Mathieu 91 DeAndre Hopkins 93 7. Budda Baker 90 Terry McLaurin 92 8. Jordan Poyer 90 A.J. Brown 91 9. Harrison Smith 90 Amari Cooper 91 10. Micah Hyde 89

It’s Arguing Time

With the revealing of these ratings come the debates about who deserved to be higher, lower, and overrated. So it should come as no surprise there were thoughts about Jefferson earning a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 24.

“99 OVR Justin Jefferson. As he should be!” YouTuber Eric Ray wrote in a quote retweet.

“This is why Madden ratings mean nothing, lmao AJB is better than all of them except Jettas, Hill, and Chase,” another Twitter user said in response to the ratings reveal.

Regardless of how you feel about the Madden video game franchise, it is still popular, despite its flaws, and is still the subject of social discourse in the sports video game community.

We fully expect all hell to break lose when they announce the top 10 quarterbacks in the game. We know Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will top that list.

Madden NFL 24 arrives on consoles and PC on August 15. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 24

HHW Gaming: Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson First Member of ‘Madden NFL 24’s 99 Rating Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com