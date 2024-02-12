Hulu’s Freaknik Doc Set For March 2024, Social Media Suspects React

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been nearly a year since Hulu first announced that it would be releasing a documentary titled Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, which is pretty self-explanatory if you ask us. However, 2023 came and went with nothing more than the massive amount of social media chatter it created.

To the pleasant surprise of many, it now appears the project will make its debut during SXSW 2024 (March 8 – 16) before having a wider release on Hulu starting March 21.





Here’s some more info on the release of Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, via Deadline:

“‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ bows March 23 on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in Select Territories. From Executive Producers Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, and crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, the documentary is about the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s. It features appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Shanti Das, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Erick Sermon, CeeLo Green, Rico Wade, Kenny Burns and more.”

Whether it’s actually premiering on March 21 or March 23 will simply have to be determined when the time comes, there are a few out there who would probably like for it to get pushed back even further — nixed completely, if they had their way! Not everyone is looking forward to seeing their aunts, uncles, moms, dads, or, yes, even themselves, caught on camera during a time where the freaks came out at night and made it there own for all to see….and record.

Take a look below at the many reactions to the upcoming Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told doc premiering on Hulu this March, and let us know if you find yourself fearing or fiending for its debut:

