Jada Pinkett-Smith's Hair Journey Through The Years
Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years
UPDATE — Thursday, April 23, 2026, 4:30 p.m. EST:
Jada Pinkett-Smith recently shared her hair regrowth journey after 8 years since revealing her alopecia diagnosis. To celebrate her growth, let’s explore her beautiful hair journey through the years. From fabulous pixie cuts to classic 90s bangs, the actress has indulged in nearly every hairstyle.
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InStyle shared that the actress first revealed she had been dealing with alopecia in May 2018. The condition she has been experiencing has resulted in hair loss. After sporting a bald head for the past few years, she’s now sharing her hair regrowth. Jada recently posted a selfie and her hair appears healthier and longer than it has been in years.
Pinkett-Smith shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, where she sported a blonde pixie cut styled in tiny looping buns all over her head and two long, thin braids draped down on either side. Her most recent photo comes after she shared an update on her journey in 2023. At that time, Jada shared a selfie showing a bit of stubble on her head, along with a photo of longer hair she had bleached.
“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” she captioned the photo. “Still have some trouble spots but—we’ll see✨.”
Let’s take a look at Jada’s hair journey over the years.
1. Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years
Since Jada Pinkett Smith debuted on the scene in the very early 90s, she’s been giving us hair lewks. From blunt cuts, to blonde waves and long tendrils, braids in between, she keeps us on our feet with each new do. We dug in the crates to find her best hair moments. Happy scrolling.
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7. 1995
8. 1996
9. 1997
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11. 1998
12. 1998
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14. 1997
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16. 2001
17. 2001
18. 2002
19. 2002
20. 2002
21. 2002
22. 2003
23. 2003
24. 2003
25. 2003
26. 2003
27. 2003
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29. 2004
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31. 2004
32. 2004
33. 2004
34. 2005
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36. 2005
37. 2005
38. 2005
39. 2006
40. 2006
41. 2007
42. 2007
43. 2007
44. 2008
45. 2008
46. 2008
47. 2008
48. 2008
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52. 2009
53. 2010
54. 2010
55. 2010
56. 2011
57. 2011
58. 2010
59. 2010
60. 2010
61. 2011
62. 2012
63. 2012
64. 2014
65. 2014
66. 2014
67. 2014
68. 2014
69. 2016
70. 2017
71. 2017
72. 2017
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74. 2017
75. 2017
76. 2017
77. 2017
78. 2017
79. 2017
80. 2017
81. 2017
82. 2017
83. 2015
84. 2017
85. 2016
86. 2017
87. 2016
88. 2017
89. 2017
90. 2017
91. 2017
92. 2017
93. 2017
94. 2018
95. 2018
96. 2019
97. 2019
98. 2021
99. 2024
100. 2026
Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com