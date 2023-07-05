The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Janelle Monáe is back on stages across the nation as they continue to promote their latest studio album, The Age Of Pleasure, which came after a steamy video for the project’s lead single. Janelle Monáe is once again the topic of discussion after they flashed their right boob during the 2023 Essence Fest, which sparked some comments from other entertainers and observers.

Janelle Monáe, 37, rocked the Essence Fest stages over the weekend back by a troupe of dancers in what looked to be a spirited performance. For years, Monáe kept their physical frame largely from the public view but has shown flashes of themselves in revealing attire as well. According to some, Monáe’s embrace of nudity and expression seems like it came out of left field but fans of the entertainer know otherwise.

During Essence Fest, Monáe took a moment to lift up their bikini top and showed off their right breast with the nipple portion covered with a sparkling tassel. This adds to Monáe’s recent run of baring their breasts during concerts and leaning deeply into the concept of the new album. While most people are appreciative of Monáe’s expression, their recent actions have prompted some harsh criticism from some of their peers.

Singer India Aire took to social media to seemingly throw a subtle shot towards Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion and there are reports that Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew fame also had something to say. As it stands, acts like Janelle Monáe, Megan Thee Stallion, and others who promote sexuality on their terms are ruffling feathers.

We’ve got related reactions to Janelle Monáe and the boob flash below. Because of the nature of the video, we won’t post it in the body of this text but it can be found here.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Janelle Monáe & Their Right Boob Made A Splash At 2023 Essence Fest was originally published on hiphopwired.com