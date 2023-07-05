The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Jill Scott needs no introduction around these parts, as we’ve shown our respect and adoration for the songstress many times over the years. The Philadelphia native found herself trending on social media this week after footage of her singing a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” went wide with plenty of approval from Black Twitter.

The 2023 Essence Fest was another star-studded gathering of popular Black artists and entertainers, with fans from all over the country visiting New Orleans to take in the festivities. Among the top acts, Jill Scott delivered a packed set last Saturday (July 1), and the footage of her remix of the National Anthem, reportedly written when she was just 19, added to Scott’s lasting legacy as a vocalist.

Given the political climate of the United States and in the wake of the latest SCOTUS decision on affirmative action, Scott’s song came at a perfect time to address the tensions among Black folks across the nation.

The song opened with, “Oh say can you see by the blood in the streets” and as evidenced by the videos we’ll share below, the moment was one to behold. With the same expert ease she’s shown over two decades and more, Scott proved that her powerful voice is also a necessary one in these times.

Of course, that previously mentioned political climate will decry Scott’s right to express herself and represent the concerns of her people on terms that benefit us all will be met with criticism from certain individuals but we’re not centering them in this piece.

Across Twitter, fans are reacting to Jill Scott and her remix of “The Star-Spangled Banner” positively as one can imagine. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Josh Brasted / Getty

Jill Scott Delivers New Rendition Of U.S. National Anthem, Black Twitter Approves