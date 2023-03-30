Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Releases Text Messages From Alleged Assault Victim, Twitter Has Thoughts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

more details have emerged.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has vowed to clear her client’s name and attempted to do so by releasing text messages between Majors and the woman.

The conversation between the Creed III actor and the alleged victim shows the woman admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him.

The woman’s name is redacted for privacy reasons, but the text reads, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out.”

Another text shows her explaining that Majors initially called the cops because he was concerned about her passing out. She goes on to clarify that she was never strangled and wasn’t attacked.

“They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed,” she wrote.

Chaudhry hopes that the information in the text messages serves as a precursor to more evidence that will prove Majors is “completely innocent.”

Twitter doesn’t seem to think that the text exchange doesn’t absolve him of anything. See the reactions below.

Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Releases Text Messages From Alleged Assault Victim, Twitter Has Thoughts was originally published on cassiuslife.com