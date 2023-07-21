The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods’ style is one for the fashion books, and if you ever get a chance to peruse her mother, Elizabeth Woods’ Instagram page , it’s clear good genes and good fashion run in the family.

At 53-year-young, Elizabeth Woods is the definition of a MILF. The Aries beauty gave birth to the same stunning women twice with her daughters Jordyn and Jodie Woods and is still slaying like nobody’s business.

Elizabeth’s toned physique, beaming smile, and trendy style are just some of the things that make this mama a MILF. At any point, you can scroll her social media and catch the entrepreneur displaying her curves in a hot swimsuit, serving glam in heels, or keeping it fly and casual in Nike sneakers. Now we know where her daughter Jordyn gets her style IQ from.

As we’ve stated, being a mother doesn’t stop the sexy. And Elizabeth Woods is proof of that. She’s out here drinking from the fountain of youth, working outfits, and being a mother to Jordyn and Jodie. And if you’re still not convinced that she’s a M.I.L.F., check out some of her stylish looks below. And let us say in advance, “We told you so.” Please scroll down to see the proof that Jordyn and Jodie gets it from her mama.

Jordyn Woods’ Mother Elizabeth Woods Is A Total Milf was originally published on hellobeautiful.com