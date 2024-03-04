Kanye West Demands Kim Kardashian Remove Their Kids From “Fake” School, Social Media Recalls Donda Academy

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This go ’round has nothing to do with his professional life but how Kim Kardashian is raising their four kids together concerning their education.

Ye took to Instagram to protest his kids attending the Californian elite private school Sierra Canyon and wants Kardashian to remove them permanently.

“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system,’” reads the message, written in all caps.

He then takes to the caption to continue ranting about the system and how it negatively impacted his relationship with his father and, cyclically, the one he has with his kids.

“At this point, everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system, and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes, they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know [who] they daddy is,” he says, referencing his 10-year-old daughter, North, and eight-year-old son, Saint.

We’re unsure what school Ye would prefer his kids attend, but his Donda Academy might not be the safest alternative.

Founded in 2022, and named after his mother, Ye’s school has faced several criticisms while 100 kids were enrolled and employed about 16 teachers. Just a month after opening, the school was already marred in controversies over faux semester cancellations, and an exposé by Rolling Stone revealed just how chaotic the school was.

The $15,000 a year school reportedly didn’t have a school nurse, only fed kids sushi, students couldn’t wear adidas or Nike, had to wear all black, and the school was locked from the outside, preventing kids from leaving until the school day was over.

The unaccredited K-12 school was located on the old grounds of the since-closed Simi Valley Stoneridge Preparatory School. While it did have a second floor, the students weren’t allowed to use it because Ye feared stairs.

But anyway, see how social media is reacting to Ye being upset with Sierra Canyon below.

