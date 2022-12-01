Kanye West Says He Sees Good Things In Hitler During Alex Jones Interview, Twitter Attacks

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We have arrived at the Ye co-signs Adolf Hitler with his whole chest portion of the simulation. On Thursday (Dec, 1), the artist formerly known as Kanye West made an appearance on Alex Jones’ web show, and proceeded to say that even a homicidal maniac has something of value to contribute.

Ye appearing on Alex Jones was already wild for the night. This is the same conspiracy wingnut who is on the hook for millions of damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims after he falsely claimed the murders of their children were all made up. Such heinous behaviors was apparently not enough to stop Ye from having a live stream interview with the infamous Infowars host.

They surely didn’t disappoint when it comes to tomfoolery and lies, that is.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” said West during the interview. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love, ya know, us. And you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts. And you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But, this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician—you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

By the way, Hiter did not invent highways or the microphone.

The clip of that comment alone got Kanye West trending on Twitter, and not for good reasons. Most everyone with sense immediately started taking Ye to task for the egregious antisemitism. Those even trying to play Devil’s Advocate—spoiler, the Devil doesn’t need one—is probably a Nazi sympathizer. And there is no value in that.

While Ye’s audacity may even be funny to some, there’s nothing to joke about when a guy has millions of followers waiting for someone to co-sign such hate. It’s quite dangerous.

Check out the better Twitter takedowns of Antisemitic Ye below.

