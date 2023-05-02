The 2023 Met Gala took place yesterday (May 1) in New York. Several stars came out with their best Karl Lagerfeld inspired looks from tweed dresses to designs catered to his staple Black and White outfits. Once again, the annual fundraising gala gave us more notable moments in fashion. Check out a gallery of our favorite moments from the 2023 Met Ball inside.
The annual event formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. This year the theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Stars like Rihanna, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Anne Hathaway and Pusha T showed up to the carpet in their finest Lagerfeld influenced gowns and tuxedos.
The late, great fashion designer, creative director, artist and photographer was the theme for this year’s Met Gala. Lagerfeld began his career in fashion in the 1950s, working for countless leading fashion houses like Balmain, Patou and Chloé, before joining Chanel in 1983.
To honor Lagerfeld’s contributions to fashion, the Met Ball was exclusively themed after him. Some celebrities stuck with his classic Black and White look. While others ran with tweed fabric, strands of pearls with touches of gold and tulle gowns and headpieces.
As one of the most highly-anticipated moments in fashion each year, the Met Gala didn’t disappoint. There were memorable looks and some surprises like a baby reveal by tennis champion Serena Williams.
Check out a gallery of our favorite moments from the 2023 Met Gala below:
Our Favorite 2023 Met Gala Moments Inspired By Timeless Karl Lagerfeld Looks [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Rihanna May Have Been Late, But She Still ATESource:r29unbothered
2. Surpriseee, Serena’s Pregnant Again!Source:r29unbothered
3. Keke Palmer Is A DollSource:Keke Palmer
4. Doja Kitty CatSource:Revolt Tv
5. Janelle Monae Crushes The Carpet Every TimeSource:Janelle Monae
6. Not Bad Bunny Lookin Back At It. Go Off!Source:Revolt Tv
7. Yara Shahidi Served It On A PlatterSource:Mefeater
8. We Adored Cardi’s Look – Very On ThemeSource:W Mag
9. Halle Bailey Looking Angelic Of CourseSource:Halle Bailey
10. Dua Lipa Kept It ClassicSource:Hypebae
11. Date Night At The Met with CareshaSource:Caresha
12. More From Date Night with DiddySource:Revolt Tv
13. Once More For The QueenSource:Rihanna
14. Miss Anne Did Not Come To PlaySource:Runwaays
15. Jenna Ortega Killed This LookSource:sinaloa_en_linea
