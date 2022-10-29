Kyrie Irving Under Fire On Twitter For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On Oct.27, Irving shared a post to his Twitter account with an Amazon link to watch a movie called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The 2018 film is based on a book from 2014 of the same name. However, the book isn’t just a history of people, as it’s said to include antisemitic rhetoric.

https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving/status/1585704113433677829?s=20&t=SuoNEomdF42uUwg2lJuTYg

Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America reportedly attempts to uncover the true identity of the Children of Israel by adhering to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement. That movement lives by the notion that Black people are the true decedents of the ancient Israelites with extremists saying Black people have been robbed of their identity and that Jews are responsible for slavery.

According to Rolling Stone, the book also includes that “high-ranking Jews” have worshipped Satan and Lucifer and disproportionately control the media and banking inudstries.

The Brooklyn Nets have since released a statement condemning Irving’s tweet.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai also got wind of Irving’s promotion of the movie, saying, “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Kyrie promoting the move below.

Kyrie Irving Under Fire On Twitter For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film was originally published on cassiuslife.com