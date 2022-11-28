LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

In the midst of Xscape’s drama LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress.

Instagram Model Unykue Foucha came forward about her reported pregnancy with Scott’s husband, Rocky Bivens.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The most f**ked up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time,” she shared in a post. “I’m just tired of living a lie all these years and ready to live in my truth freely and in peace unapologetically. I have no beef with Latocha, never interfered with any of his dealings with Xscape, never made him choose. Me and Rocky had our own situation. I know this may be shocking news but this was a very complicated relationship that I couldn’t speak on for obvious reasons.”

She ended the post by saying, “Life can be a b***h and ima make sure mines is beautiful either way. It is what it is.”

In the post, she also shared the sonogram with the name “Timeless Love Bivens” across the photo.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

There’s not much information on the woman but according to her Instagram, she’s a model, rapper, and singer. See photos of Unykue Foucha below.

SEE: LaTocha Scott’s Husband Allegedly Expecting Baby From Mistress!

SEE: Xscape Shines In La Roxx Looks During Soul Train Awards Performance

SEE: Xscape Did Not Break Up, But This Member Will Not Be On Tour!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com