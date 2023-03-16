Law Roach Says Zendaya Isn’t The Reason For His Sudden Retirement, Twitter Reacts To His Departure From Fashion

“Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach, 44, wrote on his Instagram. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. “If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpxyUz-OqpK/?hl=en

Initial responses from bold-faced names filled Roach’s comments section just after his announcement.

“We all come or go on our OWN terms,” Niecy Nash said. “If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you…. If you’re having a “moment,” keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this!

Too talented to retire..” Iman said. “You’re a designer at heart .”

Tika Sumpter posted, “Sending you so many hugs. This business is exhausting. Whatever you do, know that your artistry is appreciated and we love you.”

Some fashion observers speculated that the issue was Zendaya. At the Louis Vuitton show in Paris recently during Paris Fashion Week, it appeared that Zendaya may have slighted him when she directed Roach to a second-row seat behind her as she took her place in the front row.