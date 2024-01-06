Ludacris, Kevin Hart & More Respond To Katt Williams

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout from Katt Williams’ explosive appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast has compelled those whom he mentioned including Ludacris and Kevin Hart to respond.

Veteran comedian Katt Williams’ scorched-earth appearance as a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast Wednesday (Jan. 3) shook up the Internet thanks to a plethora of jokes, wise observations, and of course, his pointed barbs at other notable comedians and entertainers beginning with Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. Ludacris and Kevin Hart were also called out with some inflammatory remarks. “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said.

The Emmy Award winner returned to jab Hart again with more detail, stating: “For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit shit out and then I can do it,’” adding: “Yeah, it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions.” Hart would respond on Friday via a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad,” Hart wrote. “In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflixin 8 days!!!!

Grammy Award-winning rapper and The Fast and The Furious actor Ludacris was also a target for the comedian’s barbs. “We were both invited to an Illuminati thing,” Williams said later on in the podcast. “It had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made.” Ludacris would respond early Friday morning with a freestyle, seemingly aiming at Williams with the line, “Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati.”

Sure enough, responses to Williams’ remarks surfaced after the episode’s smash airing (presently, it has over 15 million views). Cedric the Entertainer responded in the show’s comments section on Instagram, writing: “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his.” Trick Daddy even submitted an expletive-filled response to Williams through his own Instagram account.

Check out the other responses from Ludacris and the reactions from others on social media to those reactions below.

Ludacris, Kevin Hart & More Respond To Katt Williams was originally published on hiphopwired.com