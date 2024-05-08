Listen Live
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

*Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape, pedophilia and drugging*

An old school proverb once said “He who digs a hole for someone will fall in it himself.” Well, it looks like Metro Boomin may be learning that the hard way.

As you know, the super-producer has been one of the major players in the whole Drake/Kendrick Lamar rap beef, with Metro co-signing a lot of Kendrick’s accusations, including the ones accusing Drake of being a sex offender and an overall weirdo.

However, the internet sleuths on X (formerly Twitter) would soon find out that Metro may not have room to talk, as past tweets came to the light on Tuesday (May 7). As HotNewHipHop reports, Metro posted the tweets between 2009 and 2014, and a lot of them referenced, among other things, engaging with underaged girls… the EXACT same thing that Drake is accused of.

While Metro has since taken the offending tweets down… screenshots are forever. Not surprisingly, the hashtag #MetroGroomin has been trending all morning… and the following tweets show exactly why.

Check out the (erased) tweets + reactions below!

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Flo Milli Talks ‘Fine H* Stay’, Going on Tour with Gunna, Growing up In Church, Women in Rap + More!

Black 12-Year-Old Patient Begins New Sickle Cell Therapy Treatment

Ciara Is Basking In Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ As A Mother

Macklemore Releases “Hind’s Hall,” Profits Going To Palestinian Relief Efforts

WNBA Commissioner Announces Full-Time Charter Flights This Season

It’s Gonna Be Mega: Gru & The Minions Are Back In The Second Official ‘Despicable Me 4’ Trailer

29 items

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

11 items

Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close