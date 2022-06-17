Mans On The Sing Ting: Memes & Jokes Flourish Over Drake’s ‘New ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ LP

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Drake Goes Into His Dance Music Bag?

Drake will never escape the massive weight of expectations fans put on his music, and a surprise album that dropped today (June 17) proves that fact. The Canadian superstar completely shifted tones with the Honestly, Nevermind album, and Twitter is dropping both praise and jokes over the sonic direction.

While the summer looked to be a quiet one for Drake, Honestly, Nevermind is quite a disruption to the landscape to be completely honest. With Certified Lover Boy dropping just nine months ago, few expected Drizzy to get back to business so soon. However, the new project is a departure from the hybrid Hip-Hop and R&B sound the OVO honcho normally operates under.

We’ve already mentioned how Hip-Hop Twitter is in shambles over the release and the album hasn’t been out a full day yet with folks making all manner of wild claims. A subset of fans is falsely declaring the album a classic while others are stating that the release is a bargain-basement version of New Jersey and Baltimore House music.

The 14-track album was executive produced by Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and Black Coffee. It features just one guest in 21 Savage on the album’s closing track, “Jimmy Cooks,” and the project is dedicated to the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh. Producers include the aforementioned Black Coffee, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, and Gordo along with other guest musicians.

Folks like DJ Akademiks are hyping the project up, even going so far as to say it will save the summer. And with summer festival season in full swing, rooftop parties, kickbacks, and sweaty clubs will most certainly be diving deep into the Honestly, Nevermind bag.

As it stands, whenever The Boy drops something, it gets the Twitter streets talking and we’ve got all the reactions from all sides listed out below.

