According to Neighborhood Talk, Mariah The Scientist got busy last night. The video shows the ATL artist getting into a physical altercation with another woman. Sources say Mariah was fighting with one of Young Thug’s baby mothers, Cleotrapa.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Dzn3TOK_m/?img_index=1
Thugger & Mariah The Scientist have been dating since 2021 and look to be going strong. The Stoner rapper is currently in jail facing RICO charges.
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
RELATED: Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
RELATED: Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail
Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show
-
Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His “Living Expenses”
-
Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons
-
Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game