Mary J. Blige In Christian Siriano And Other Top Celebrity Looks On The ‘CFDA’ Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Mary J. Blige gives glitz and glam while attending the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City on Monday, November 6. Mary’s appearance comes a little over a week after she dropped her new single, ‘ Still Believe in Love .”

Scroll for details on her drop-dead gorgeous look and other standout ensembles from the night.

Queen Mary stayed true to her signature style of over-the-top fashion and “haute” hip-hop royalty. The 52-year-old knows her aesthetic.

To pull off the evening’s CFDA look, Mary anchored her ensemble with a sheer paneled black and silver gown from Christian Siriano. Her sleeves were long, and the length of the dress even longer. Mary’s look popped with accessories from Jessica Rich and Jacob & Co. Stylist Mauricia Henry is responsible for Mary’s fierce red carpet fabulousness.

Mary’s hair, by Tym Wallace, makeup, by Merrell Hollis, and nails matched the drama of her dress. The Grammy winner showed off her smooth brown skin and cheekbones with a pull-back low ponytail and rocked a glowing glamourous makeup look and emerald green nails.

Mary J. Blige and other fashion favorites slay the fashion’s biggest night.

The CFDA Fashion Awards is an annual event of style and trend filled with innovators, designers, and insiders who help make luscious looks possible. Mary J. Blige was on hand at the trendy affair to provide a “special hip hop moment” and tribute to the famous video director Hype Williams. And Serena Williams, who dazzled at tonight’s event in a black fabulous dress, received the CFDA’s 2023 Fashion Icon Award.

Other celebrities spotted at the stylish soiree included Law Roach, Quinta Brunson, Teyana Taylor, Ayesha Curry, Rosario Dawson, and more. See our favorite CFDA couture below.

