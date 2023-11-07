Mary J. Blige In Christian Siriano And Other Top Celebrity Looks On The ‘CFDA’ Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Mary J. Blige gives glitz and glam while attending the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City on Monday, November 6. Mary’s appearance comes a little over a week after she dropped her new single, ‘Still Believe in Love.”
Scroll for details on her drop-dead gorgeous look and other standout ensembles from the night.
Queen Mary stayed true to her signature style of over-the-top fashion and “haute” hip-hop royalty. The 52-year-old knows her aesthetic.
MUST SEE: 10 Times Mary J Blige Proved She Is The Queen Of Thigh High Boots
To pull off the evening’s CFDA look, Mary anchored her ensemble with a sheer paneled black and silver gown from Christian Siriano. Her sleeves were long, and the length of the dress even longer. Mary’s look popped with accessories from Jessica Rich and Jacob & Co. Stylist Mauricia Henry is responsible for Mary’s fierce red carpet fabulousness.
Mary’s hair, by Tym Wallace, makeup, by Merrell Hollis, and nails matched the drama of her dress. The Grammy winner showed off her smooth brown skin and cheekbones with a pull-back low ponytail and rocked a glowing glamourous makeup look and emerald green nails.
Mary J. Blige and other fashion favorites slay the fashion’s biggest night.
The CFDA Fashion Awards is an annual event of style and trend filled with innovators, designers, and insiders who help make luscious looks possible. Mary J. Blige was on hand at the trendy affair to provide a “special hip hop moment” and tribute to the famous video director Hype Williams. And Serena Williams, who dazzled at tonight’s event in a black fabulous dress, received the CFDA’s 2023 Fashion Icon Award.
MUST SEE: Serena Williams Is The First Athlete To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award
Other celebrities spotted at the stylish soiree included Law Roach, Quinta Brunson, Teyana Taylor, Ayesha Curry, Rosario Dawson, and more. See our favorite CFDA couture below.
Mary J. Blige In Christian Siriano And Other Top Celebrity Looks On The ‘CFDA’ Fashion Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Let’s here it for the back of the dress! Serena Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in an iconic black and silver illusion Thom Browne gown with balloon sleeves and head-to-toe shimmer.
2. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Trendsetter Teyana Taylor is giving fashion on the carpet tonight. Her all-black Christopher John Rodgers ensemble and matching black nails proves how she continues to be a fashion “it” girl.
3. Ayesha CurrySource:Getty
Ayesha Curry gives us whimsy tribal vibes in a red Diotima dress. This is a style risk for the mother of three and we love it!
4. Law RoachSource:Getty
Law Roach attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in a funky monochromatic tan-suited look.
5. Sergio HudsonSource:Getty
Sergio Hudson rocks a perfectly tailored long-line lime green blazer while attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. The designer always gets it right.
6. Rosario DawsonSource:Getty
Rosario Dawson plays up her namesake in a rose-topped gown. The floral detail sets off her dress at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.
7. LaLa AnthonySource:Getty
La La Anthony pulls off the “bodysuit” and “hot pants” trend on the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet.
8. June AmbroseSource:Getty
June Ambrose gives us quirky regalness at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. We love the pairing of her signature hat with a sheer illusion skirt.
-
