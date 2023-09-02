McDonald’s Teams Up With Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki, To Take Brooklyn Customers Back In Time With Latest As Featured In Activation

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost time to link back up with the God of Mischief, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) as they look to stop the Kang variant who took over after Sylvie (Sophi Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) causing rips in the sacred timeline.

In celebration of the upcoming season, Marvel Studios is teamed up with McDonald’s as part of the iconic fast food restaurant’s “As Featured In Meal” series.

Usually, fans can expect a collection of special meal items or some cool merch like when Mickey D’s teamed with Travis Scott, but things are a bit different this time.

The experience allowed customers to buy a Big Mac or Chicken Nuggets at the price they were during the 1980s and Loki-spin on the Sweet ‘N Sour dipping sauce.

Teaming up with McDonald’s historian Mike Bullington, Marvel Studios replicated McDonald’s restaurant from the 80s in an episode of season 2. For this As Featured In moment, Bullington lent his knowledge to help remodel the 6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn McDonald’s restaurant, into a replica from the show.

Cassius Life had an opportunity to see the activation that features a TVA time gate that will instantly transport fans into a 1980s McDonald’s location from Wednesday, August 30, from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. EST to Friday, September 1, from 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. EST.

Mike Bullington Didn’t Even Tell His Wife About The Marvel Collaboration

Speaking with Bullington about working with Marvel Studios, the historian of 23 years revealed he kept the project from his wife, and it wasn’t due to Kevin Feige imposing the infamous MCU gag order on him.

“Yeah, it’s tremendous. I’ve been in the archive profession for 35 years, and this is the type of project an archivist dreams about working on, ” Bullington told Cassius Life. “And to have that collaboration with Marvel Studios and McDonald’s was just fantastic, with our fans and their fans, and just seeing it from concept towards developing it, to the execution now being launched, it’s pretty cool. I couldn’t tell my wife I was working on this project. So we finally have it being launched, said, “This is what I was working on last summer.” So yeah, it’s awesome.” Loki season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 4, while a slate of Marvel Studios’ other projects is delayed due to the ongoing WGA / SAG-AFTRA strike. For more photos, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: McDonald’s / Loki Season 2 x McDonald’s As Featured In Activation

McDonald’s Teams Up With Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki, To Take Brooklyn Customers Back In Time With Latest As Featured In Activation was originally published on cassiuslife.com