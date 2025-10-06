Listen Live
Sports

Netflix Drops ‘Starting 5’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & More

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Streaming giant Netflix has returned with the second season of Starting 5.

This season, the series will follow Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and James Harden

The trailer offers an inside look at some of the season’s biggest moments, including the Indiana Pacers’ rocky start, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s step toward becoming a superstar, the Luka Doncic trade, Brown’s championship hangover, and even Haliburton’s dad’s confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Netflix has once again struck gold with whom they keyed in on throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Unbeknownst to us all, it would be Durant’s last season with the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, they also missed the playoffs, despite Durant appearing in 62 games and reaching 30,000 points.

Related Stories

As for Brown, they were coming off an NBA championship and showed promise to repeat in the playoffs, but it all collapsed when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks.

Similarly, Tyrese Haliburton could taste his first ring when he tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the finals, which he eerily references in hindsight in the trailer.

“If we were to lose a game seven in the NBA finals, I would think about that game forever,” he says.

For the vets, there was 36-year-old James Harden and his Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers, who lost in the first round of the playoffs.

And, of course, the victorious season of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was traded from the aforementioned Clippers and helped build up the Oklahoma City Thunder over the past five years alongside his equally young core, led to a championship.

Starting 5 is produced by LeBron James’s UNINTERRUPTED, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, and the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions.

Season 2 consists of eight 45-minute episodes, so be prepared to tune in on Netflix starting Oct. 16. 

Check out the trailer above and see how hyped social media is below.

Netflix Drops ‘Starting 5’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & More  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories
18 Items

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

10 Items

10 Black Horror Films To Add To Your Spooky Season Watchlist

Trending
8 Items

Trending

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

Ghostface Killah’s Son Airs Family Issues In New Songs

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Far From Finished: Cardi B Says Nicki Minaj Beef Is ‘Past Words Now’ Before Saying She’s Willing To Go To Jail

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close