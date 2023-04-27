NFL Draft 2023: A Playlist to Pick the Right Person

Today will be the 88th annual meeting between 32 NFL teams looking to find their diamond in the rough. NFL Draft day. Depending on the teams needs, it could be a long day, or fairly fun day for you! Usually teams who make it to the championship game, don’t get a top-ten draft pick. However, with the exception of trade, any team can land anywhere in the draft order.
Any die hard football fan is already engulfed in the whole draft process: prospects, position needs, money, but what about the music?! Yes, the music!
Draft parties surely exist! So if you are planning one tonight, or you aren’t sure if the host is hip on what to play, here are twelve tunes to set the tone for your team to make the right pick!
2023 NFL Draft Day Playlist
1. Drake- Draft Day
2. The Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling
3. The Jeffersons Theme Song
4. Busta Rhymes – We Made It
5. Fort Minor – Remember The Name
6. Meek Mill -Dreams And Nightmares (Intro)
7. Eminem – Lose Yourself
8. Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Eminem – Forever
9. Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’
10. JAY-Z – Empire State Of Mind ft. Alicia Keys
11. Kanye West – Amazing ft. Young Jeezy
12. Jay Rock – WIN
