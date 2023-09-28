Nia Long Name Drops Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress & Slams Boston Celtics

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a clip of Yaba Blay’s appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle, where she discusses how the world prioritizes the tears of white women over Black women.

“The minute a white woman cries, the world has to stop. ‘Oh my God, what’s wrong with you, baby?’ A Black woman cries? We could be rolling around on the ground screaming, and you are unmoved because you’ve been socialized not to see us as human beings,” Blay says in the video.

Long compared Blay’s words with Udoka’s cheating, with a caption reading, “Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics ???”

Taking shots at the Celtics makes sense, but what came as a surprise is that Long outed Udoka’s alleged mistress by hashtagging the post #kathleenlynch.

According to Daily Mail, Lynch is the 34-year-old team service manager for the Boston Celtics organization and a married mother of three.

She’s got close ties to legendary Celtic and current executive for the Utah Jazz, Danny Ainge. Before, he held a longtime post at the Celtics in a similar role when he reportedly hired her. Ainge and Lynch are said to be Mormons and bonded over coming from the same hometown and attending BYU. He also allegedly knew about the short-lived consensual affair when the Celtics launched an investigation last September.

This isn’t the first time Long has called out the Celtics, previously revealing how she felt about the team’s involvement in the scandal while on a promo run last year for the series The Best Man: The Last Chapters.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long told the Hollywood Reporter. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

See how social media is reacting to Long’s latest comments on Udoka’s infidelity below.

