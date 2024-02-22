The video game world, specifically the Xbox community, was in shambles after leaks about the company’s shift in business direction hit the timeline. Nintendo confirmed the first two games that were Xbox exclusives coming to the Nintendo Switch platform.
While many were still sleeping, a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase focused on games from studios not under the Nintendo umbrella and finally confirmed Xbox’s worst-kept secret.
Obsidian Entertainment’s narrative adventure game Pentiment will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 and PS5 on February 22.
Also coming from Obsidian Entertainment is the co-op survival adventure game that takes its cues from the film Honey I Shrunk The Kids is Grounded.
Since its launch on the Xbox consoles and PC, there have been over 20 million players, and that base will likely expand when Grounded launches on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles on April 16 and will feature crossplay.
There were plenty of other announcements from the Nintendo Direct as well.
Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is also coming back, allowing fans of the franchise to play modernized versions of 2004’s Star Wars Battlefront and the 2005 sequel Star Wars Battlefront II both online and offline.
Another game shown during the direct was Contra: Operation Gulaga, a complete reimaging of the 80s classic Nintendo game featuring co-op gameplay, arriving on the Nintendo Switch console on March 12.
But wait, there’s more. You can see the other announcements, including Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, World of Goo 2, Penny’s Big Breakaway 2, and more, in the gallery below.
Nintendo Direct: Xbox's New Shift Takes Form, First Two Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Confirmed
1. Suika Game – Multiplayer Mode
A new Multi-Player mode has been added to Suika Game! You can enjoy it right now with your nearby loved ones on Nintendo Switch!
2. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
The Pocket Card Jockey so well-received on Nintendo 3DS has galloped its way onto Nintendo Switch, and it’s more fun than ever! Easy to learn, but filled with surprising depth, you’ll put together the best hands you can to help your horses take home the gold!
Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! is available now on Nintendo Switch.
3. Pepper Grinder
Pepper Grinder, an action-packed drill-bit digventure from independent developer Ahr Ech and Devolver Digital, is coming to Nintendo Switch March 28. Play the free demo now!
Evoking classic platformers, Pepper – a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting – must spin up her trusty sidearm to reclaim what nefarious Narlings stole. Armed with Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain & water, controls machines, and pulverises all enemies blocking the way towards recovering her missing fortune – with interest!
4. Another Crab’s Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure is a soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world plagued by a mysterious curse. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to defend yourself from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.
This crabby soulslike washes ashore April 25.
5. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Join Mickey Mouse on his magical quest and get ready to wield the power of paint and thinner once again.
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year!
7. SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
Hey, New Kid! Grab up to three friends, in this four-player co-op, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day!
Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! is coming to Nintendo Switch March 26.
8. Penny’s Big Breakaway
Ready, Set YO! – Join Penny & Yo-Yo for a kinetic 3D-platformer adventure like no other! Get ready to take the stage in Penny’s Big Breakaway!
Showcase your catalog of tricks in this easy-to-play, difficult-to-master 3-D platforming game.
Penny’s Big Breakaway is available now on Nintendo Switch!
9. World of Goo 2 – Trailer #1
World of Goo 2 is arriving for Nintendo Switch in 2024!
Now with more Goo! Use living liquid creatures to build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain, and more in a beautiful, dangerous, and evolving world when World of Goo 2 arrives 5/23.
10. NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64 – February 2024 Game Updates
Five more classic games from Rare – including Killer Instinct and Blast Corps – are now available through Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack!
11. Endless Ocean Luminous – Announcement Trailer
Descend into an underwater world to explore and discover in Endless Ocean Luminous, arriving only on Nintendo Switch May 2nd.
