Notable NBA Players Who Attended HBCUs

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul on Friday participated in the commencement ceremony at Winston-Salem State University, a historically Black college in North Carolina.

Aside from the fact that the perennial all-star decided to go back to school while still playing professionally to complete his unfinished degree, Paul’s graduation from an HBCU draws attention to other NBA players who also attended historically Black colleges and universities.

Paul enrolled at Winston-Salem State University in 2020 right around the same time as the height of Black Lives Matter protests surrounding the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At the time, the North Carolina native was starring for the Oklahoma City Thunder and decided it was time to take steps to finish his collegiate studies that were interrupted when he left for the NBA following his sophomore year at Wake Forest University, which is about a 10-minute drive from Winston-Salem State University.

Paul has deep ties to WSSU. Both of his parents, Robin and Charles Paul, attended the school. He also hosted a star-studded charity basketball game at the school that included his fellow NBA stars, including Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and has donated $25,000 to WSSU’s athletic program through his philanthropic organization, the Chris Paul Foundation.

“Everyone in my family went to HBCUs except for me,” said Paul at the time. “If you grow up in the South, you’re going to have that culture and DNA in you so for me it’s just been about trying to give a voice to the voiceless. Everyone doesn’t always know about HBCUs and why they were created. I’m just trying to bring attention to them.”

It also can’t be forgotten that Paul enrolled at Winston-Salem State University during an election year in part to help ensure that HBCU students exercise their right to vote. He joined forces with two NBA players to provide transportation for students to get to the polls.

Paul said he was dedicated to utilizing his platform and resources to spread awareness about the importance of HBCUs and create opportunities for students within the HBCU community. It was in that context that Paul in 2020, through his foundation, teamed up with Live Nation Urban and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, an HBCU, for the creation of a course that focused on the intersection of entertainment, media and sports.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Chris Paul and Live Nation Urban in providing these tremendous opportunities for our college,” said Kevin James, Ph.D. who serves as dean of the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics. “Our students have been very excited to be part of this experience as they are being introduced to a whole new world of opportunity in an active and engaging way.”

While other NBA players attended HBCUs, none has ever done it while playing professionally.

Here’s a look at other NBA players who attended HBCUs. Who are we forgetting?

The post Notable NBA Players Who Attended HBCUs appeared first on NewsOne.

Notable NBA Players Who Attended HBCUs was originally published on newsone.com