Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams

Published on March 12, 2024

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams

With all of the breaking news of notable NFL players finding new destinations is showing that the NFL’s legal tampering period is being well used ahead of the official start of the 2024 NFL season.

To combat the amount of backdoor deals which were taking place before players would officially hit the open market, the NFL instituted the legal tampering period allowing players’ agents to speak with interested teams in 2012.

What is legal tampering in the NFL?

The NFL’s legal tampering window is a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year, in which teams can speak directly with other players’ representatives and broker deals ahead of the official start of free agency.

When does NFL free agency start?

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Players can officially sign deals with new teams at this time, the start of the new league year.

With all of the excitement that happens hearing this player signed with this team etc. they cannot full put the pin to the paper till Wednesday March 13th at 4PM (as mentioned above).

Free Agency is just getting started.

Here is a list of ‘Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams’ below.

We also included players who have been recently traded as well.

1. Saquon Barkley Signed With The Philadelphia Eagles

2. Josh Jacobs Signed With The Green Bay Packers

3. Austin Ekeler Signed With The Washington Commanders

4. Russell Wilson Signed With The Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Aaron Jones Signed WIth The Minnesota Vikings

6. Kirk Cousins Signed With The Atlanta Falcons

7. Gardner Minshew Signed With The Las Vegas Raiders

8. Patrick Queen Signed With The Seattle Seahawks

9. Tony Pollard Signed With The Tennessee Titans

10. Christian Wilkins Signed With The Las Vegas Radiers

11. Colby parkinson Signed With The Los Angeles Rams

12. Frankie Luvu Signed With The Washington Commanders

13. Brian Huff Signed With The Philadelphia Eagles

14. Mac Jones Traded To The Jacksonville Jaguars

15. Jerry Juedy Traded To The Cleveland Browns

16. Gus Edwards signed with The Los Angeles Chargers

17. Chidobe Awuzie Signed With The Tennessee Titans

