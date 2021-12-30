Sammy Approved
The year 2021 gave us a lot of things including another 365 days of handling (or mishandling) Covid-19, the inflation of literally everything and systemic injustices across the world. As depressing as that may sound, 2021 also gave us historic entertainment with some of the hottest songs in hip hop and R&B. We rounded up a list of 2021’s top R&B and hip hop songs according to trusted Google sources across the web.
The top songs of 2021 are a testament of creative and unexpected collaborations. Some of these songs were an indication that TikTok actually helps consumers discover artists’ music, because when a user likes a sound — they really like the sound. This list is also evidence that artists should bet on themselves. Artists like Lil Nas X and Doja Cat dominated 2021 with their songs that amassed several genres including R&B, hip hop and pop music. Drake also dominates this list with over 10 songs included in the round up, and he proves that there is no need to fix what is not broken. His catchy and melodic hooks are a formula to his success.
There are some songs on this list from artists like Sleepy Hallow or Yung Bleu that may come as a surprise to some fans who aren’t familiar with their music, but you have definitely heard these songs before. Rapper Lil Durk was also a key part of these top-charting singles as he is featured on a majority of the records listed below.
Check out this list of 2021’s top songs according to Google’s trusted sources across the web (in no particular order).
Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top R&B and Hip Hop Songs
was originally published on
globalgrind.com
1. Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
Source:Lil Nas X
2. Knife Talk – Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat
Source:Drake
3. You Right – Doja Cat, The Weeknd
Source:Doja Cat
4. Wants and Needs – Drake ft. Lil Baby
Source:Drake
5. Ex for a Reason – Summer Walker ft. JT From City Girls
Source:Summer Walker
6. Too Easy – Gunna & Future
Source:Gunna
7. I Like Dat – T-Pain & Kehlani
Source:T-Pain
8. Champagne Poetry – Drake
Source:Drake
9. Thot Sh*t – Megan Thee Stallion
Source:Megan Thee Stallion
10. Sharing Locations – Meek Mill ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Source:Meek Mill
11. Bubbly – Young Thug with Drake & Travis Scott
Source:Young Thug
12. 4 Da Gang – 42 Dugg, Roddy Ricch
Source:42 Dugg Music
13. Unloyal – Summer Walker ft. Ari Lennox
Source:Summer Walker
14. Handstand – French Montana & Doja Cat ft. Saweetie
Source:French Montana
15. You Want My Love – Earth, Wind & Fire ft. Lucky Daye
Source:Earth, Wind & Fire
16. TSU – Drake
Source:Drake
17. Rap Star – Polo G
Source:Polo G
18. Calling My Phone – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK
Source:Lil Tjay
19. Come Through – H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown
Source:H.E.R.
20. Ain’t Sh*t – Doja Cat
Source:Doja Cat
21. Way 2 Sexy – Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
Source:Drake
22. Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA
Source:Doja Cat
23. Wasting Time – Brent Faiyaz ft. Drake
Source:Brent Faiyaz
24. No Friends In The Industry – Drake
Source:Drake
25. Late At Night – Roddy Ricch
Source:Roddy Ricch
26. Pressure – Ari Lennox
Source:Ari Lennox
27. Bad Man (Smooth Criminal) – Polo G
Source:Polo G
28. Straightenin – Migos
Source:Migos
29. Maybach – 42 Dugg ft. Future
Source:42 Dugg Music
30. N 2 Deep – Drake ft. Future
Source:Drake
31. Off The Grid – Kanye West
Source:Kanye West
32. BALL IF I WANT TO – DaBaby
Source:DaBaby
33. Love All – Drake ft. JAY-Z
Source:Drake
34. Get Into It (Yuh) – Doja Cat
Source:Doja Cat
35. Girls Want Girls – Drake ft. Lil Baby
Source:Drake
36. Fair Trade – Drake ft. Travis Scott
Source:Drake
37. Baddest – Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz
Source:Yung Bleu
38. WUSYANAME – Tyler, the Creator
Source:Tyler, the Creator
39. Hurricane – Kanye West & The Weeknd ft. Lil Baby
Source:Kanye West
40. Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON
Source:Justin Bieber
41. Have Mercy – Chlöe
Source:Chlöe
42. In The Bible – Drake ft. Lil Durk & GIVĒON
Source:Drake
43. 2055 – Sleepy Hallow
Source:Sleep Hallow
44. EVERY CHANCE I GET – DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Source:DJ Khaled
45. What’s Next – Drake
Source:Drake
46. Wild Side – Normani ft. Cardi B
Source:Normani
47. No More Parties – Coi Leray ft. Lil Durk
Source:Coi Leray
48. Track Star – Mooski
Source:Mooski
49. Scorpio – Moneybagg Yo
Source:Moneybagg Yo
50. Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Source:Jazmine Sullivan