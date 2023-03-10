THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Yung Miami made her appearance on the hit Starz show BMF and fans have a lot to say.

Featured as “Deanna” on the show and Yung Miami left fans entertained, to say the least.

Check out her performance in what was supposed to be a serious scene below:

The scene called for tears and pain, and fans say they couldn’t tell if Miami was laughing or crying. Check out some of the reactions below!

What are your thoughts on her acting performance?

Ok, Caresha P. Henson! Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami’s Appearance On ‘BMF’ was originally published on 92q.com