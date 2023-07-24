On This Day: July 24, 1990 Masta Ace Released His Debut Album Take A Look Around

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Masta Ace’s debut album, “Take a Look Around,” was released today in 1990 under the label Cold Chillin’ Records. It marked the start of Masta Ace’s solo career after his time as a member of the Juice Crew, and it displayed his talent as a skilled lyricist and storyteller.

The album received notice for its thoughtful lyrics, tackling a wide range of social issues and personal experiences. Masta Ace’s storytelling abilities shine through as he dove into topics like crime, poverty, and urban life, providing a realistic portrayal of the world around him.

One of the hit tracks on the album is “Me & The Biz,” where Masta Ace talks about his relationship with the music industry as a business partner, cleverly using wordplay and humor to convey his message. Another famous track is “Letter to the Better,” which addresses the lack of unity and respect among young black people, encouraging listeners to uplift each other.

The album also includes “Music Man,” where Masta Ace reflects on his passion for music and its power to inspire and heal. Musically, “Take a Look Around” features a combination of traditional hip-hop beats and samples, reflecting the sound of the era.

