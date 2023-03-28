March Madness has invaded Houston, and as sports fans and The Lone Star State prepares for an action-packed Final Four Weekend, the events that come ahead of the highly-anticipated games bring the people out.

On Monday (March 27), the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade JamFest took place at H-Town’s Delmar FieldHouse. Of course, all eyes were on Bronny James for the Dunk Contest, but the night held a few surprises.

Bronny James (undeclared) and Sean Stewart (Duke commit) battled to the end but it was Stewart who came out victorious.

Check out the videos above for some slam-tastic highlights and scroll below to see images that we won’t soon forget.

Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 JamFest Dunk Contest was originally published on theboxhouston.com