March Madness has invaded Houston, and as sports fans and The Lone Star State prepares for an action-packed Final Four Weekend, the events that come ahead of the highly-anticipated games bring the people out.
On Monday (March 27), the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade JamFest took place at H-Town’s Delmar FieldHouse. Of course, all eyes were on Bronny James for the Dunk Contest, but the night held a few surprises.
Bronny James (undeclared) and Sean Stewart (Duke commit) battled to the end but it was Stewart who came out victorious.
Check out the videos above for some slam-tastic highlights and scroll below to see images that we won’t soon forget.
Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 JamFest Dunk Contest was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. Mates BuzelisSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Mates Buzelis (13) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
2. Bronny JamesSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Bronny James (6) watches on the sidelines before dunking during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
3. Kymora JohnsonSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Kymora Johnson (21) wins the girls three point shooting competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
4. Bronny JamesSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Bronny James (6) dunks over his brother Bryce James during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
5. Elmarko JacksonSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Elmarko Jackson (8) reacts during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.(
6. Elmarko JacksonSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Elmarko Jackson (8) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
7. Omaha BiliewSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.(
8. Mates BuzelisSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Mates Buzelis (13) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
9. Stephon CastleSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Stephon Castle (7) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
10. Stephon CastleSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Stephon Castle (24) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
11. Riley NelsonSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Riley Nelson (4) wins the girls knockout competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
12. Mates BuzelisSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Mates Buzelis (13) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
13. Jeremy Fears Jr.Source:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Jeremy Fears Jr. (11) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
14. Bronny JamesSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Bronny James (6) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
15. Jared McCainSource:General
McDonalds High School All American Jared McCain (24) shoots a three pointer and goes on to win the boys three point shooting competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
16. Stephon CastleSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Stephon Castle (7) dunks during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
17. Kymora JohnsonSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Kymora Johnson (21) poses for a photo with Ronald McDonald and another mascot during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
18. Sean StewartSource:Icon Sportswire
McDonalds High School All American Sean Stewart (12) wins the Slam Dunk Competition during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jamfest at Delmar Fieldhouse.
