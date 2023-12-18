The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Even if both your local NFL teams take L’s, it doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time. Former NFL star Victor Cruz and culinary-inclined rapper Action Bronson hosted Battle of the Captains in New York City on Sunday, December 17.

Captain Morgan Presents: Battle of the Captains went down at Rocco’s Sports and Recreation Bar where Cruz and Bam Bam held down a watch party to see the Giants play the New Orleans Saints and the Jets play the Miami Dolphins. Those in attendance enjoyed specialty cocktails and some elevated bar food courtesy of Rocco’s and got some NFL shwag, too.

As we alluded to, Cruz’s former squad lost 24-6 while Bronson’s Jets didn’t even score a single point, losing 30-0. The drinks at the bar were good, though. Check out photos from the festivities in the gallery.

Out’Side: Action Bronson & Victor Cruz Host Battle of the Captains Despite NYC NFL Team L’s was originally published on cassiuslife.com